Arya Vysya Association urges CM to sack Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman

The association accuses Victory Prasad of making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Srikakulam Arya Vysya Sangham president Mandavilli S.S. Gupta has urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to sack Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Victory Prasad, alleging that the latter had made ‘derogatory remarks’ against Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Gupta, Savi Club chairman Mamidipaka Sudhakar, Vasavi Seva Dal chairman Mandavilli Ravi, Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple chairman Tammana Vallabha Satyanarayana and others staged a protest in Srikakulam against Mr. Victor Prasad and demanding his immediate removal from the post.

Mr. Gupta told the media said that all associations would chalk out an action plan for more agitations across all mandals, demanding immediate removal of Mr. Prasad. “ He (Mr. Prasad) has no respect for the Father of the Nation,” he said.

Arya Vysya Association members P. Narasinga Rao, M. Mallikarjuna Rao, M. Nageswara Rao, M. Mallikarjuna Rao were among others who took part in the protest.