Arup Kumar Goswami sworn in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as the Chief Justice (CJ) of Andhra Pradesh High Court by Governor Biswab Bushan Harichandan in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries in Vijayawada on January 6.

Justice Goswami was transferred from the Sikkim High Court a few days ago. He replaced J.K. Maheswari who has been posted as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court.

Governor Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Goswami, who is a native of Assam.

He was an additional judge of the Assam High Court for some time and elevated as its acting CJ before being moved to the Sikkim High Court.

Chief Justice Goswami began his career as an advocate with the Bar Council of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura in 1985.