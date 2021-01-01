Arup Kumar Goswami likely to take charge as A.P. High Court Chief Justice in a week

VIJAYAWADA

01 January 2021 16:27 IST

For Mr. Goswami, the appointment as CJ of AP High Court will be his first stint outside the Northeast

Arup Kumar Goswami is expected to take charge as the Chief Justice (CJ) of Andhra Pradesh (AP) High Court in about a week. He will be relieving Jitendra Kumar Maheswari who has been transferred as the CJ of Sikkim High Court.

Separate notifications for the appointments of Chief Justices Goswami and Maheswari to the AP and Sikkim High Courts was issued on Thursday by Rajinder Kashyap, Joint Secretary of Department of Justice.

Mr. J.K. Maheswari was the first CJ of AP High Court after the State was given a separate High Court post - bifurcation.

Justice C. Praveen Kumar who is currently one of the judges of AP High Court, was the acting CJ before Mr. Maheswari was brought in as the CJ.

For Mr. Goswami, the appointment as CJ of AP High Court will be his first stint outside the Northeast.

He was additional judge of the Assam High Court for some time and elevated as it's acting CJ before being shifted to Sikkim High Court as the CJ.

CJ Goswami is a native of Jorhat in Assam and started his career as an advocate with the Bar Council of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura in 1985. He took charge as the CJ of Sikkim High Court on October 15, 2019.