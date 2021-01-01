Arup Kumar Goswami likely to take charge as A.P. High Court Chief Justice in a week

Arup Kumar Goswami is expected to take charge as the Chief Justice (CJ) of Andhra Pradesh (AP) High Court in about a week. He will be relieving Jitendra Kumar Maheswari who has been transferred as the CJ of Sikkim High Court.
Separate notifications for the appointments of Chief Justices Goswami and Maheswari to the AP and Sikkim High Courts was issued on Thursday by Rajinder Kashyap, Joint Secretary of Department of Justice.
Mr. J.K. Maheswari was the first CJ of AP High Court after the State was given a separate High Court post - bifurcation.
Justice C. Praveen Kumar who is currently one of the judges of AP High Court, was the acting CJ before Mr. Maheswari was brought in as the CJ.
For Mr. Goswami, the appointment as CJ of AP High Court will be his first stint outside the Northeast.
He was additional judge of the Assam High Court for some time and elevated as it's acting CJ before being shifted to Sikkim High Court as the CJ.
CJ Goswami is a native of Jorhat in Assam and started his career as an advocate with the Bar Council of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura in 1985. He took charge as the CJ of Sikkim High Court on October 15, 2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath