Arun Kumar Jain takes over as SCR General Manager

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
November 08, 2022 00:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway’s new General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, who assumed charge on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arun Kumar Jain, an Indian Engineering Services officer of the 1986 batch, assumed charge as the General Manager (GM) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday.

Prior to his appointment as General Manager, Mr. Jain served as General Manager (in-charge) of SCR. He was elevated to the post of General Manager by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

A bachelor’s degree holder in electronics engineering, Gorakhpur, and a master’s degree in computer engineering from IIT, Kharagpur, Mr. Jain started his career in Indian Railways as assistant signal and telecommunications engineer, and served in several important cadres in Central, North Central and SCR zones.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also posted in the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), where he was responsible for developing advance signalling systems like digital axle counters, solid-state blocks, train protection and warning system (TPWS), and train collision avoidance system (TCAS). He has also worked as Chief Vigilance Officer and Group General Manager in RailTel Corporation of India Limited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app