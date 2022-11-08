Arun Kumar Jain takes over as SCR General Manager

Arun Kumar Jain, an Indian Engineering Services officer of the 1986 batch, assumed charge as the General Manager (GM) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday.

Prior to his appointment as General Manager, Mr. Jain served as General Manager (in-charge) of SCR. He was elevated to the post of General Manager by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

A bachelor’s degree holder in electronics engineering, Gorakhpur, and a master’s degree in computer engineering from IIT, Kharagpur, Mr. Jain started his career in Indian Railways as assistant signal and telecommunications engineer, and served in several important cadres in Central, North Central and SCR zones.

He was also posted in the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), where he was responsible for developing advance signalling systems like digital axle counters, solid-state blocks, train protection and warning system (TPWS), and train collision avoidance system (TCAS). He has also worked as Chief Vigilance Officer and Group General Manager in RailTel Corporation of India Limited.