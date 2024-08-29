Arudra Nakshatram celebrations held at Srisailam temple

The deities of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika were taken in a procession on a golden chariot, at the Srisailam temple on Thursday, on the auspicious occasion of ‘Arudra Nakshatram’.

Srisaila Jagadguru Peethadhipathi Sri Chennasiddarama Panditaradhya Sivacharya Mahaswami presided over the event, as the devotees pulled the chariot. The procession that accompanied the chariot, started from the temple entrance, and was pulled along the four streets encircling the shrine.

The chariot was presented by Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, while his wife and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy participated in the ritual and called it a blessing to have contributed to the temple.

Executive Officer D. Peddiraju explained the arrangements made for the successful conduct of the grand ritual. Artistes performed Kolatam and Chekkabhajana, which stood out.