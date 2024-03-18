ADVERTISEMENT

Arts Colleges signs pact with Tedlance to set up Centre for Technical Excellence

March 18, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Government Arts College Principal R.K. Ramachandra and Tedlance IT Solutions chief executive officer Ramadevu Ramkumar signing an MoU at the college campus in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Government Arts College (Autonomous) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with city-based Tedlance IT Solutions to set up the Centre for Technical Excellence on the college campus in Rajamahendravaram. The Department of Computer Science of the Government Arts College has signed the MoU for technical training to be provided by the Tedlance IT Solutions. 

In an official release, Government Arts College Principal R.K. Ramachandra has said that the MoU would also encourage the students to come up with more startups. Tedlance IT Solutions chief executive officer Ramadevu Ramkumar and Government Arts College teaching staff were present.

