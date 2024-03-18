GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arts Colleges signs pact with Tedlance to set up Centre for Technical Excellence

March 18, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Government Arts College Principal R.K. Ramachandra and Tedlance IT Solutions chief executive officer Ramadevu Ramkumar signing an MoU at the college campus in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Government Arts College Principal R.K. Ramachandra and Tedlance IT Solutions chief executive officer Ramadevu Ramkumar signing an MoU at the college campus in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Government Arts College (Autonomous) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with city-based Tedlance IT Solutions to set up the Centre for Technical Excellence on the college campus in Rajamahendravaram. The Department of Computer Science of the Government Arts College has signed the MoU for technical training to be provided by the Tedlance IT Solutions. 

In an official release, Government Arts College Principal R.K. Ramachandra has said that the MoU would also encourage the students to come up with more startups. Tedlance IT Solutions chief executive officer Ramadevu Ramkumar and Government Arts College teaching staff were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.