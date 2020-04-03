Artists ‘virtually’ chase away COVID-19

Giving wings to their creativity, several artists came forward to ‘virtually’ chase away COVID-19 in a contest held recently.

The Tirupati-based Sri Kalakshetra Artists Association conducted the virtual camp and competition, inviting entries from members on ideas to stay safe in view of the lockdown. Entries were shared through WhatsApp and email. Strengthening the view points of the central and State governments, the competition received 10 entries focussing on the social distancing theme.

The organisation’s general secretary Sagar Ginne (G. Venkateswarlu) came up with a portrait showing the importance of lockdown. Even as the world in the backdrop witnesses chaos, India map, with ‘bolted and locked’ doors, clamps down on the novel coronavirus. “This shows the importance of lockdown and staying home,” Mr. Sagar told The Hindu.

Spiritual touch

Artist Anand, a TTD employee, showed the spiritual as well as the scientific, represented by a pontiff and a doctor, looking up to Lord Venkateswara for a solution. Hemakshi Achari’s entry shows India conquering the corona depicted as a devil.

The association president A. Ramachandraiah’s entry shows the virus waiting eagerly outside the locked house, even as the residents safely stayed indoors. Radha of Pakala projected coronavirus as ‘Ammoru’ and pleading with her to leave them. Balaji Singh’s entry stresses on personal hygiene by showing impure hands as extending invitation to the viruses. Seshagopal’s entry paid tributes to the sanitary workers and doctors for protecting the world. K. Maheshwar’s painting shows medical intervention as the only solution to the COVID threat.

“Our idea is to display these paintings before the public to send them a strong message,” says Mr. Sagar.