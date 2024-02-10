GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Artists splash colours at ‘live painting’ event in Tirupati

February 10, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Art students and visitors take a glimpse of the paintings on display at the ‘National Art Camp and Exhibition 2024’ organised by Tirupati Art Society on Saturday.

Veteran artists wielded the brush and splashed colours on the canvas during a live painting event organised at the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance on Saturday.

This is the 2024 edition of the ‘National Art Camp and Exhibition’ organised by the Tirupati Art Society (TAS) under the theme ‘Indian heritage and culture’, which was inaugurated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams educational officer M. Bhaskar Reddy. College principal M. Uma, TAS president Hemakshi Achari and secretary E. Balasubramanyam were also present.

As many as 50 artists from Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh displayed their paintings at the expo for the benefit of the art students who had gathered for the event. Similarly, veteran painters like Singampally Satyanarayana, Anand, Ramachandraiah, Hemanth Babu, Gayatri Devi and Rama Devi participated in the live painting event. The expo will end on January 11 (Sunday) evening.

