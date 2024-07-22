GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artistes converge at Tirupati for mega theatre festival

Published - July 22, 2024 09:01 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Child artistes perform a dance ballet on ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Monday, as part of the ongoing 24th Annual Theatre Festival.

Child artistes perform a dance ballet on ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Monday, as part of the ongoing 24th Annual Theatre Festival.

3000 artistes from the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana converged in Tirupati for the ongoing 24th Annual Theatre Festival conducted at Mahati Auditorium.

The event is organised by Abhinaya Arts, with the support from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) and Andhra Rashtra Srujanatmakatha Samskruthika Samithi, Amaravati, to breathe life into one of the major art forms that is languishing for want of patronage.

Theatre groups and social organisations from Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Jadcherla, Karimnagar, Kurnool, Khammam, Vizianagaram, Hyderabad, Kakinada and Palakollu will be performing historical and social plays, playlets, kuchipudi and bharatanatyam dance ballets, and solo folk dance forms, which are set to attract the denizens and the visiting pilgrims alike.

According to Abhinaya Arts founder B.N. Reddy, the event is conducted in the competition format and at the end of the eight-day event, ‘Hanuma Award’ will be presented to the winning team, which is similar to the State government’s ‘Nandi Award’.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.