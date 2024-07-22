Artistes converge at Tirupati for mega theatre festival

3000 artistes from the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana converged in Tirupati for the ongoing 24th Annual Theatre Festival conducted at Mahati Auditorium.

The event is organised by Abhinaya Arts, with the support from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) and Andhra Rashtra Srujanatmakatha Samskruthika Samithi, Amaravati, to breathe life into one of the major art forms that is languishing for want of patronage.

Theatre groups and social organisations from Guntur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Jadcherla, Karimnagar, Kurnool, Khammam, Vizianagaram, Hyderabad, Kakinada and Palakollu will be performing historical and social plays, playlets, kuchipudi and bharatanatyam dance ballets, and solo folk dance forms, which are set to attract the denizens and the visiting pilgrims alike.

According to Abhinaya Arts founder B.N. Reddy, the event is conducted in the competition format and at the end of the eight-day event, ‘Hanuma Award’ will be presented to the winning team, which is similar to the State government’s ‘Nandi Award’.