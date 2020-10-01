Artist creates sand sculpture of Sonu Sood

Sand artist Sanath Kumar used two tonnes of sand to create the sculpture, at Eruru near Chillakur in Nellore district.

NELLORE

01 October 2020 00:32 IST

A tribute to the actor, says Sanath Kumar

Sand artist Sanath Kumar created a sand sculpture of Sonu Sood in the wake of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) conferring the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award on the actor.

Giving finishing touches to the sand sculpture at Eruru, near Chillakur in Nellore district, Mr. Sanath Kumar said that the UN body had aptly recognised the actor who had helped stranded migrants during the COVID-19 lockdown by arranging food, buses, trains and flights for them to go back to their hometowns.

The artist took over three hours to create the sculpture using two tonnes of sand. The aim behind the sculpture is to inspire like-minded individuals here to reach out to vulnerable sections hit hard by COVID-19, Mr. Sanath Kumar said.