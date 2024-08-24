GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artist creates miniature painting as part of Sri Krishna Janmasthami celebrations

Updated - August 24, 2024 06:53 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 06:52 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Artist V. Rahul Patnaik’s miniature painting on Radha Krishna on the eve of Sri Krishna Janmasthami, which will be celebrated on August 26.

Artist V. Rahul Patnaik’s miniature painting on Radha Krishna on the eve of Sri Krishna Janmasthami, which will be celebrated on August 26.

Srikakulam artist V. Rahul Patnaik showcased his talent by creating a miniature painting of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmasthami, which will be celebrated on August 26. The artist drew a picture of Lord Krishna, his disciple Radha and gopikas on a crow’s feather.

“Lord Krishna’s teachings and the Bhagavad Gita would continue to be a guiding force for society. That is why, I drew his painting,” said Mr. Rahul. According to him, he used acrylic colours and took five years to complete the task. Speaking to the media here, he said that miniature painting was gaining popularity among the youngsters as well. He urged the government to encourage artists involved in miniature paintings.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.