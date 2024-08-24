Artist creates miniature painting as part of Sri Krishna Janmasthami celebrations

Srikakulam artist V. Rahul Patnaik showcased his talent by creating a miniature painting of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmasthami, which will be celebrated on August 26. The artist drew a picture of Lord Krishna, his disciple Radha and gopikas on a crow’s feather.

“Lord Krishna’s teachings and the Bhagavad Gita would continue to be a guiding force for society. That is why, I drew his painting,” said Mr. Rahul. According to him, he used acrylic colours and took five years to complete the task. Speaking to the media here, he said that miniature painting was gaining popularity among the youngsters as well. He urged the government to encourage artists involved in miniature paintings.