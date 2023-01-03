ADVERTISEMENT

Artisans told to keep pace with changing demands

January 03, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education V. Rajini on Tuesday advised artisans to fine tune their products with varying market requirements and try and learn the best practices followed by their counterparts in other States.

Speaking after inaugurating NABARD Crafts Mela- 2023 at Maris Stella Indoor Stadium on Panta Kaluva Road, she said the event had provided a common platform for artisans of various States across the country to sell their products directly to customers, sitting under the same roof.

The venue has turned into an artist’s palette with a spectacular array of colours adorning the 65 stalls that offer handloom clothes, home decor, leather puppets, jute bags and jewellery among other stuff.

Chief General Manager, NABARD, Andhra Pradesh Regional Office M. R. Gopal, Chairperson of Guntur DCCB R. Seetharamanjaneyulu and Chairperson of Handicrafts Development Corporation Vijayalakshmi and other senior officials of the bank were present.

General Manager of NABARD N. S. Murthy explained about the event and its importance.

