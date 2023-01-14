HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Artisans at Craft Bazaar jubilant over good sales this Sankranti season

The combined sales of all the stalls at the expo in the last two days is over ₹10 lakh; they hope to cross ₹25 lakh in the next three days

January 14, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Customers taking a look at the items on sale at the All India Crafts Bazaar in Srikakulam, on Saturday.

Customers taking a look at the items on sale at the All India Crafts Bazaar in Srikakulam, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Artisans, who faced many ordeals due to Covid-19, lockdown and dull business in the last couple of years, have been in a jubilant mood after achieving decent sales this Sankranti festival season.

Many natives visiting their hometown for the Sankranti holidays, due to lack of many choices, visited the All India Craft Bazaar set up opposite the Forest Office near the Day-and-Night junction.

The artisans from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and other parts of the country who set up stalls in the Bazaar said that the combined sales were more than ₹10 lakh in the last couple of days. They hoped that it would cross ₹25 lakh as more people are expected to visit in the next three days of the Sankranti festival.

“The artisans are able to give discounts as there are no middlemen and even the establishment expenditure is minimal”Mohammed NasimExhibition Organizer

“Sarees, handloom dresses, and other high-quality products are available at reasonable rates as compared to the market rates. The artisans are able to give discounts as there are no middlemen and even the establishment expenditure is minimal,” said Mohammed Nasim, organizer of the exhibition and president of Visakha Artisans Development Society.

The artisans from Varanasi and Bhadohi of Uttar Pradesh put up their hand-knotted carpets for sale at the exhibition. Crockery from Panipat and Aligarh cities was also prominently displayed. Bed sheets, curtains from Haryana, Jewels of Jaipur and Hyderabad, Khadi shirts of Meerut, and Kashmiri sarees are also available at the expo which started on 31 October and would continue till the end of February.

