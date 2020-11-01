Artifacts of police history on display

KADAPA

01 November 2020 00:44 IST

Old uniforms, equipment draw the attention of visitors

An array of mannequins wearing police uniforms stood out as a special attraction at the Police Commemoration Week that concluded in Kadapa on Saturday.

While it is common to conduct meetings at the police memorial, organise blood donation camps and hold open houses to showcase the state-of-the-art weapons, fingerprint collection system, network and communication gadgets, the Kadapa police went a step ahead by displaying rare artifacts and impressive collections housed in the department.

Advertising

Advertising

The police uniform is such a complex collection of objects that even officials of other departments find it difficult to identify the cadre based on the uniform, not to speak of the public. “It is our idea to display to the public the uniform worn by the policemen of various ranks, right from the Director-General to the home guard,” said Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, who conceived the project.

Rare records

Apart from the uniform, the expo had eye-catching items such as a constable’s ammunition pouch, belt, spectacles, police seals, writing desk and table-top clock — all dating back to the 1940s and 1950s. Similarly, a full-sleeve shirt worn by a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kadapa region in 1955 (before the formation of Andhra Pradesh State) caught the fancy of visitors. Mr. Anburajan had painstakingly collected most of the artifacts during his previous stint as Officer on Special Duty at Pulivendula.

Several rare records pertaining to the district were also on display at the expo. The ‘Part IV history sheets’ of some villages, including important events, track record and anecdotes, were carefully preserved and displayed using lamination protection. “One such letter was from a constable who had written to his superior officer seeking to be relieved from the department on getting a higher job. These documents bring to the fore the situation prevalent in those days,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Armed Reserve) Rishikesava Reddy, who preserves the artifacts.

Apart from the khaki dress, the impressive collection of caps, shoulder badges, collar badges and belts turned out to be a treasure trove of information, especially to children interested in joining the services.