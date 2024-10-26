Illegal cracker shops: Police conduct raids in Krishna, Eluru districts of A.P.

Police have appealed to the public not to arrange fire crackers shops in residential areas without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned.

Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao has directed the police to ensure that sale of fire crackers are done as per norms by taking necessary precautionary measures.

Traders should strictly follow fire safety norms and set up crackers stalls after taking permission from Police and Fire Department officials, the SP said.

Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Abdul Subhan said that police had conducted raids in Machilipatnam and and booked cases on erring shops.

“In wake of the Diwali festival, police conducted raids on the shops which were selling crackers illegally and registered cases against the owners. Police booked six cases in Machilipatnam and eight cases in Gudivada in Krishna district,” the DSP said.

In Eluru district, Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore has said that teams led by Nuzvid DSP K.V.V.N.V. Prasad conducted raid on a grocery shop in Manduru village, and seized crackers worth ₹20,000 stored illegally.

In another raid, policemen led by Pedavegi Circle Inspector Venkateswara Rao, conducted raid in Pedapadu village and seized fire crackers valued about ₹1.56 lakh recently, the SP said.

“Stern action would be taken against those who store fire crackers or sell the crackers illegally,” Mr. Pratap Shiva Kishore warned.

