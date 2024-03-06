Five including a newly-wed couple killed in road accident in Nandyal

March 06, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Five members of a family returning from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh met with a fatal accident and were killed in Allagadla of Nandyal during the wee hours of Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The car they were driving in crashed into a parked lorry at around 5.15 a.m.

Police said that the newly-wed couple Bala Kiran, 25, and Kavya Sri, also aged 25, were returning back from the pilgrimage with family when they met with the accident.

Kiran’s parents, Mantri Ravinder, 55, and Lakshmi, 50, also died in the mishap along with the driver, Ashok, 21, Allagadla rural police said.

The accident was reported around 350 km away from their residence in Venkatapuram, Alwal.

Ashok, while trying to overtake a vehicle, crashed into a parked lorry. The vehicle, according to police, was driven at high speed and in the impact all were killed, they said.

A case was booked under section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and the bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

