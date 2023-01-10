Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to release third tranche of Jagananna Chedodu on January 11

January 10, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the third tranche of Jagananna Chedodu on January 11 (Wednesday). Under the scheme, 3.95 lakh small and tiny vendors in the State will get an interest-free loan up to ₹10,000 each to improve their business.

The Chief Minister will release the interest-free loan worth ₹395 crore to the new beneficiaries, apart from ₹15.17 crore towards the interest for six months of the loan availed of by the beneficiaries last year.

With this third tranche of Jagananna Chedodu, the total number of beneficiaries would reach 15.31 lakh and the total interest-free loan would reach the ₹2,406-crore mark, the officials said. Of the total beneficiaries, at least 8.74 lakh have availed of the loan for second time after repayment of the previous amount.

Small vendors such as shop owners, craftsmen, artisans, owners of temporary or permanent structures with five feet wide and five feet length shops either on the roadsides or on their own lands, vendors of vegetable, fruits, flower, clothes and others can avail of the benefits of the scheme.

In an attempt to ensure transparency in selection of beneficiaries, the government has displayed their names at the village and ward secretariats.

The government has been providing the micro-credit facility to free the small vendors from the burden of exorbitant rate of interest on loans taken from private moneylenders . The scheme has made it easy for the vendors who are facing difficulties in obtaining loan from institutional lenders for they cannot provide collateral security.