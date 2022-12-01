Three capitals’ proposal functionally not viable: Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju

December 01, 2022 01:32 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Union Minister of Civil Aviation and The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Politcal Bureau member P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the entire administration will be hampered if three Constituional bodies such as legislature, executive and judiciary were functioning from various cities. In an exclusive interview to The Hindu, he said all the officials would continue to roam and ‘Catch me if you can’ like situation would prevail in the State with the concept of three capitals.

”Parliament, Prime Minister’s Office and Supreme Court have been functioning from one place-New Delhi since 1947. If those constitutional bodies function from different cities of the country, the entire administrative set up will be collapsed. So, shifting of constitutional bodies will not be the right choice for so called decentralisation,” he felt. Ashok alleged that the YSRCP government was misleading the people with its three capital proposal while knowing very well that it was functionally not viable.

“Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is not supposed to implement the three capital proposal since it entered an agreement with farmers who had surrendered 29,000 acres for the constuion of Amaravati. Their rights are legally protected under CRDA Act. The government has to pay compensation to farmers under Land Acquisition Act before the implementation of three capital proposal,“ Ashok said.

He alleged that the State government had concentrated only on destruction with the beginning of demolition of Praja Vedika three and half years. “Any government will focus on development to win the hearts of the people. But strangely, YSRCP ignored the primary responsibility of development in spite of huge inflow of revenue in the form of taxes enhanced many a time in the couple of years. It has also taken around Rs.6 lakh crore loans in different forms. Both revenue and borrowings were misused without any accountability for the people,” charged Ashok.

He hoped that the people would repose faith in TDP which would highlight the failures of Jagan Mohan Reddy government under Idemi Kharma agitational programme to be continued till January, 2023.

