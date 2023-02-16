Arthanariswara Sivalinga dating back to 4th Century found at Pedakonduru in Guntur District

February 16, 2023 06:52 am | Updated February 15, 2023 10:50 pm IST - GUNTUR

A rare and unique Sivalinga carved with an image of Arthanariswara is worshipped at Pedakonduru in Duggirala mandal, Guntur district says E. Sivanagi Reddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation.

Based on the information given by P.V.P. Sastry, a noted epigraphist and historian, who hails from the same village, Mr. Reddy inspected the Sivalinga and revealed interesting historical aspects.

According to him, a temple by the name Anandeswara was built in 4th century CE by the Anandagotris, a dynasty that ruled from Chejarla and Kantheru in Guntur district and installed the Sivalinga carved with a small image of Arthanariswara, representing half Siva and half Parvati on its front side. On iconographical grounds, the Arthanariswara Sivalinga dates back to the 4th century CE.

Mr. Sivanagi Reddy added that this Linga carved with a sculpture of Arthanariswara was the only one of its kind in the entire country. Individual sculptures of Arthanariswara are found from the Kushana times (one such example dated to 1st century CE, now in Mathura Museum) but not on Sivalinga. He also noticed Brahma, Saraswati, Mahishamardini, and Surya sculptures scattered on the premises of the temple datable to the 12th century CE and inscriptions dated 1170 CE, 1173 CE, and 1317 CE.

