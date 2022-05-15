Andhra Pradesh: Artefact exhibition in Tirupati from May 16

Regional Science Centre is the venue for the five-day event titled ‘My own collection’

The much-awaited exhibition titled ‘My own collection’ is all set to begin at the Regional Science Centre here on Monday (May 16), coinciding with the International Museum Week-2022.

Conducted as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the five-day artefact exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for artefact collectors, numismatists, and philatelists to showcase their collections.

These apart, antique pieces in the form of electronic goods, home appliances, vintage products can also be kept on display.

Those interested to register can click https://tinyurl.com/imw22RSCT. For details, contact 0877-2286202/075, WhatsApp at 7989694681, or mail at: rsctedupro@gmail.com.

Entry is free for visitors of all age groups on all days.