Art of Living ‘Maha Satsang’ to be held on November 13

The Art of Living Foundation is organising a ‘Maha Satsang’ at the Punnami Ghat on the Krishna riverbank, here on November 13. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living, will deliver a spiritual discourse at the event being held in Vijayawada after a gap of 13 years.

Art of Living (AoL) Andhra Pradesh media coordinator Bachu Ramadevi said in a press conference that thousands of people were expected to attend the Maha Satsang from both Telugu States and other regions. It was estimated that over a million people would watch it online.

She said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had gifted ‘Sudarshan Kriya’, an effective remedy for mental stress, to the world and brought peace to millions of his followers through his messages and other activities. The upcoming event would be a blend of wisdom, music and meditation, she added.

AoL apex body members Peddinti Seethadevi, Kuna Phalguna Rao and Ravikiran, AoL teachers’ coordinator G. Anoop, senior teacher Srinivasa Raju and Krishna district media coordinator Dr. Srivalli Vandan were present.

