ADVERTISEMENT

Art of Living ‘Maha Satsang’ to be held on November 13

Published - November 09, 2024 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Art of Living Foundation is organising a ‘Maha Satsang’ at the Punnami Ghat on the Krishna riverbank, here on November 13. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living, will deliver a spiritual discourse at the event being held in Vijayawada after a gap of 13 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Art of Living (AoL) Andhra Pradesh media coordinator Bachu Ramadevi said in a press conference that thousands of people were expected to attend the Maha Satsang from both Telugu States and other regions. It was estimated that over a million people would watch it online.

She said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had gifted ‘Sudarshan Kriya’, an effective remedy for mental stress, to the world and brought peace to millions of his followers through his messages and other activities. The upcoming event would be a blend of wisdom, music and meditation, she added. 

AoL apex body members Peddinti Seethadevi, Kuna Phalguna Rao and Ravikiran, AoL teachers’ coordinator G. Anoop, senior teacher Srinivasa Raju and Krishna district media coordinator Dr. Srivalli Vandan were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US