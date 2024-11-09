 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Art of Living ‘Maha Satsang’ to be held on November 13

Published - November 09, 2024 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Art of Living Foundation is organising a ‘Maha Satsang’ at the Punnami Ghat on the Krishna riverbank, here on November 13. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living, will deliver a spiritual discourse at the event being held in Vijayawada after a gap of 13 years.

Art of Living (AoL) Andhra Pradesh media coordinator Bachu Ramadevi said in a press conference that thousands of people were expected to attend the Maha Satsang from both Telugu States and other regions. It was estimated that over a million people would watch it online.

She said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had gifted ‘Sudarshan Kriya’, an effective remedy for mental stress, to the world and brought peace to millions of his followers through his messages and other activities. The upcoming event would be a blend of wisdom, music and meditation, she added. 

AoL apex body members Peddinti Seethadevi, Kuna Phalguna Rao and Ravikiran, AoL teachers’ coordinator G. Anoop, senior teacher Srinivasa Raju and Krishna district media coordinator Dr. Srivalli Vandan were present.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.