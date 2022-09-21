Art, craft teachers demand regularisation of services in Ongole

S. Murali ONGOLE
September 21, 2022 09:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vocational teachers staging a protest in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

ADVERTISEMENT

Vocational teachers staged a demonstration in front of the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the arterial trunk road in Ongole on Tuesday demanding restoration of 1,145 posts that were cancelled recently by the government.

Leading the protest at the Church Centre here, Art, Craft, Music, Physical Education Teachers Association State vice-president Ch. Kalyani said GO no. 154 should be withdrawn immediately, and that the services of art and craft teachers should be regularised as they had been working for long without regular pay scales.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They should be recognised as vocational teachers and those working on a temporary basis for long should be put on a minimum time scale and ensured job security.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app