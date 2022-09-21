Art, craft teachers demand regularisation of services in Ongole

Vocational teachers staging a protest in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Vocational teachers staged a demonstration in front of the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the arterial trunk road in Ongole on Tuesday demanding restoration of 1,145 posts that were cancelled recently by the government.

Leading the protest at the Church Centre here, Art, Craft, Music, Physical Education Teachers Association State vice-president Ch. Kalyani said GO no. 154 should be withdrawn immediately, and that the services of art and craft teachers should be regularised as they had been working for long without regular pay scales.

They should be recognised as vocational teachers and those working on a temporary basis for long should be put on a minimum time scale and ensured job security.