Art contest to mark World Sparrow Day

To commemorate World Sparrow Day on March 20, Spoorthi Creative Art School is conducting an art contest on the theme “Save Sparrows’.

At a press conference, art school founder Srinivas said the event was open for participation to students of KG to PG from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

The last date for online submission is March 10. The last date for sending physical applications is March 15 and the prize distribution would be on March 20, at a function that will be held at Siddhartha Arts College, Mogularajpuram.

No entry fee would be charged and the participants would be categorised in groups of A (kindergarten), B (classes I-III), C- (IV to VII), D (classes VIII to X), E (junior and senior intermediate) and F (Degree and Post-Graduate students). Besides first, second and third, two consolation prizes would be given in each group, he said. For details, visit http://savesparrow.recurr.co.in.