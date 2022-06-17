Andhra Pradesh: Arson at Secunderabad railway station part of a conspiracy, alleges Somu

Protesters being misled over Agnipath scheme, says BJP-AP president

Attributing the violence in Secunderabad to a lack of proper understanding of the Agnipath scheme, BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Friday said that the manner in which the protests unfolded smacked of a conspiracy hatched by anti-social elements bent on tarnishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image.

Angry youth went on the rampage at the Secunderabad railway station, torching several trains and damaging public property in protest against the Agnipath scheme announced by the Centre to recruit youth into the armed forces.

In a press release, Mr. Veerraju said the protesting youth have been misled on the issue, and termed the scheme as a ‘golden opportunity’ to serve the nation by being a part of the armed forces.

“The State governments should take steps for protecting public property from such attacks,” Mr. Veerraju said, and called upon the protesting youth to gain a proper understanding of the scheme and refrain from taking the law into their hands.