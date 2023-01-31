ADVERTISEMENT

ARS Rekulakunta to hold Kisan Mela today

January 31, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU)’s Agriculture Research Station, Rekulakunta, will hold a massive Kisan Mela on Tuesday.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sreecharan will formally inaugurate the event.

Director of ARS Rekulakunta B. Sahadev Reddy said around 2,000 farmers are expected to attend the Kisan Mela, which will showcase some of the seeds and crops produced on the research station premises.

More than 60 companies and organisations will display their fertilisers, pesticides, machinery and other useful equipment and seeds for the farmers.

Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi and MLC Vennapoosa Gopal Reddy will also grace the occasion.

