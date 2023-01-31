HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ARS Rekulakunta to hold Kisan Mela today

January 31, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU)’s Agriculture Research Station, Rekulakunta, will hold a massive Kisan Mela on Tuesday.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sreecharan will formally inaugurate the event.

Director of ARS Rekulakunta B. Sahadev Reddy said around 2,000 farmers are expected to attend the Kisan Mela, which will showcase some of the seeds and crops produced on the research station premises.

More than 60 companies and organisations will display their fertilisers, pesticides, machinery and other useful equipment and seeds for the farmers.

Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi and MLC Vennapoosa Gopal Reddy will also grace the occasion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.