ARS Rekulakunta gets national award for best dryland research centre

Agriculture Research Centre’s Director B. Sahadev Reddy receiving national award for being the best research station at the national conference in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

June 05, 2022 06:18 IST

All India Coordinated Research Project on Dryland Agriculture (AICRPDA) at Rekulakunta in Anantapur district has received the national award for the best research project in the country at a three-day conference held at Hyderabad from June 2 to 4 on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of such research in India.

Rekulakunta Centre Head and Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) Principal Scientist B. Sahadev Reddy received the award on Saturday in Hyderabad on behalf of the research centre.

ARS Rekulakunta’s Custom Hiring Centre of mechanised implements for small and marginal farmers and its development of the ABV04 bajra variety were also praised at the all-India conference.

A progressive dryland farmer, R. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, from Anantapur district was awarded the “Best Dryland Farmer” from Andhra Pradesh at the conference.

The farmer, who hails from Sivapuram in Singanamala mandal of the district, integrates growing millets with java plum or Indian blackberry, sweet lime, and sapota (sapodilla) in 20 acres, while rearing 6 cows and using solar energy for water pump motors.

Deputy Director Natural Resources Management S.K. Chowdary gave away the awards. Two publications of the ARS, Rekulakunta in Dryland Agriculture were also released on the occasion, said Mr. Sahadev Reddy.