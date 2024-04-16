Arrows targeted at me by TDP-BJP-JSP alliance will ultimately hit the poor, says A.P. CM Jagan

April 16, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

Likening the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh to a war, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that it is the “fate of the poor which will ultimately take the hit from the arrows targeted at him by the TDP-BJP-JSP combine if the latter is voted to power.”

The Chief Minister resumed his Memantha Siddham bus yatra at Siddhantham in West Godavari district on April 16 (Tuesday). Addressing a public meeting at Bhimavaram, he said that the real target of the alliance led by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was not him, but the policies of the YSRCP government, Secretariat system, Village Clinics, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and the reforms in the education sector.

“The election is certainly not between me and Mr. Naidu. It is a battle between Mr. Naidu and the fate of the poor. All the welfare and developmental policies and schemes will sink if the TDDP-BJP-JSP alliance is voted to power,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Claiming that the poll promises made by Mr. Naidu are “not viable”, he said, “The political journey of the TDP national president speaks volumes of his betrayal of the poor.”

“Mr. Naidu has given a call to pelt stones at me as I keep asking about his contribution to the State.” alleged the Chief Minister.

“I want to ask Mr. Naidu about his policies which the poor will remember forever, a question for which he will never find an answer. And this question is giving Mr. Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan the jitters,” he said.

Referring to the change of constituency by Mr. Pawan Kalyan from Bhimavaram in 2019 elections to Pithapuram this time, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the JSP president was in a habit of changing constituencies.

“Before the 2014 elections, Mr. Naidu and his aides campaigned that I was inexperienced in the administration. My 58-month tenure has the construction of 10 fishing harbours, six fish landing centres and formation of 26 districts to its credit, apart from a slew of welfare measures”, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

