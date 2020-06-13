Andhra Pradesh

Arrested TDP leader brought to GGH for treatment

Sources said that Mr. Naidu had undergone a surgery for treatment of piles recently and had been under treatment

Former minister and TDP leader K. Atchannaidu was brought to Government General Hospital, Guntur for medical treatment amidst tight security. Soon after arriving at GGH, Mr. Atchannaidu was taken to casualty for treatment and no one else was allowed inside the ward. Two special battalions of police were put on duty at GGH.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is also likely to come to visit Mr. Naidu at the hospital.

