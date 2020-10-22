Arrested prof. denied his rights, say activists

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 October 2020 00:51 IST

‘G.N. Saibaba not being given medicines’

Representatives of Political Prisoners Release Committee (A.P. and Telangana State) and various peoples’ organisations sought the protection of the rights of G.N. Saibaba, who is lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail.

Prof. Saibaba was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on charges of having links with the CPI(Maoist).

In a statement here on Wednesday, the representatives said that Saibaba was being treated in an inhuman manner and was being denied his medicines though he was suffering from a number of ailments. He had announced his plan to go on a fast-unto-death from October 21 and the jail authorities should persuade him against it, they demanded.

He was not even allowed to speak to his lawyer, the activists alleged, adding that he was also denied his request of attending his mother’s funeral. They decried the inhuman treatment of political prisoners and sought public support in their protest for basic rights of prisoners.