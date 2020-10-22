Arrested prof. denied his rights, say activists

Representatives of Political Prisoners Release Committee (A.P. and Telangana State) and various peoples’ organisations sought the protection of the rights of G.N. Saibaba, who is lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail.
Prof. Saibaba was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on charges of having links with the CPI(Maoist).
In a statement here on Wednesday, the representatives said that Saibaba was being treated in an inhuman manner and was being denied his medicines though he was suffering from a number of ailments. He had announced his plan to go on a fast-unto-death from October 21 and the jail authorities should persuade him against it, they demanded.
He was not even allowed to speak to his lawyer, the activists alleged, adding that he was also denied his request of attending his mother’s funeral. They decried the inhuman treatment of political prisoners and sought public support in their protest for basic rights of prisoners.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath