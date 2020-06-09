Andhra Pradesh

Arrest people who ‘harassed’ Dalit doctor in Chittoor: Cong.

Even after two months no action taken on her complaint, says PCC chief

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has demanded the arrest of the persons who allegedly harassed Dalit doctor Anitha Rani at Penumuru in Chittoor district.

PCC president Sake Sailajanath, in a press release here on Monday, charged that ruling the YSR Congress Party leaders were behind the “harassment” of Dr. Anitha Rani.

Over two months had passed since Dr. Anitha Rani had made a police complaint, but there has been no action against the accused, he said.

It was very unfortunate that the police did not take any action in the case even though she had provided all the necessary evidence, the PCC president said.

Dr. Anitha Rani, who got a good job in the USA, did not take it up because she wanted to serve the people of her country. Such service-minded doctors like Dr. Sudhakar and Dr. Anitha Rani were being targeted by the ruling party leaders, the PCC chief charged.

The government machinery, including the police in Chittoor district, were behaving in a way similar to that in the case of Dr. Sudhakar in Visakhapatnam, the Congress leader alleged and demanded that an independent body be constituted to look into the allegations to ensure that justice was done.

NSUI demand

Meanwhile, the NSUI demanded that the Class 10 exams be scrapped in Andhra Pradesh also. NSUI State president Madhu Yadav, in a statement here, said that it has been demanding this for the past three months and now Telangana has announced that it would not be conducting Class 10 examinations. This was the only way to protect students from becoming victims of coronavirus, he said.

