Arrest Ramky Group founder, demands CITU leader

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 July 2020 23:33 IST

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao has demanded the arrest of Ramky Group founder Ayodhya Rami Reddy, holding him responsible for the accident at Visakha Solvents on July 13, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC), which the group developed.

Addressing the gathering at a protest staged at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC here on Wednesday, Mr. Narasinga Rao demanded payment of ₹1 crore as compensation to the next of kin of K. Srinivas, who died in the fire accident.

Condemning the arrest of CITU leaders who went to meet the family members of the victim, Mr. Narasinga Rao attributed the frequent accidents to lack of adherence to safety norms.

Advertising

Advertising

Lack of inspections and safety audits by the Central and State government agencies was also responsible for the frequent industrial accidents, he said.

CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham, city secretary B. Ganga Rao, city general secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, and party leaders were present.