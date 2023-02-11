Arrest of Ongole MP’s son in Delhi liquor scam by Enforcement Directorate worries followers

February 11, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ONGOLE

Gloom and despair have set in the camp of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy on Saturday in the wake of the arrest of his son Raghava Reddy by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

Cancelling all his programmes in his parliamentary constituency, Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy, who is into liquor business in a big way for decades, rushed to the national capital as a Delhi court remanded Raghava Reddy in ED custody for 10 days in connection with a money laundering case as a sequel to the charge-sheets filed by the investigating agency earlier.

Unfazed by the arrest of his son, Mr.Srinivasulu Reddy decided to fight “legally” the alleged “politically-motivated case,” as per sources in the MP’s office.

The arrest of Raghava Reddy, alleged to be a key member of the ‘South Group’ cartel of the liquor scam, was seen as a setback of sorts for Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy, who plans to promote his son in politics ahead of the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The arrest shocked the followers of the MP, who thronged his office with anxiety writ large on their faces and discussed in hushed tones about the political fallout.

‘Roots in A.P.’

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy opined in Nellore that the roots of the Delhi liquor scam could be traced to Andhra Pradesh.

The ongoing probe should be extended to Andhra Pradesh as the “ill-gotten wealth” generated from the liquor business in the State allegedly by the ruling YSRCP leaders was used to pay kickbacks for bagging wholesale and liquor business licences in Delhi, he said.

In this context, he also referred to the arrest of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s son-in-law Sarath Chandra Reddy in connection with teh Delhi liquor scam.

“More skeletons will tumble out of the ruling YSRCP’s cupboard if the liquor business in the State is also thoroughly probed by the ED,” he opined, and alleged that that there was lack of transparency in the liquor business in the State in the “absence of digital transactions and proper liquor tracking system from the stage of production to sale in retail shops.”