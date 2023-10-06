Arrest of journalists an attack on press freedom: associations in Andhra Pradesh

October 06, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Journalists’ associations in Vijayawada staged a demonstration on Thursday (October 5), condemning the arrests of NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources head Amit Chakraborty.

The arrests were made after it was alleged that the media organisation received foreign funding. Forty-six people were questioned in connection with the case in New Delhi on October 3.

Members of Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Federation, A.P. Broadcast Journalists Association, A.P. Media Professionals Association and Jana Vigyan Vedika strongly condemned the attack on media fraternity and the high-handedness of Central agencies. They said the arrests were an attack on freedom of the press in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.