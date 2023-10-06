HamberMenu
Arrest of journalists an attack on press freedom: associations in Andhra Pradesh

October 06, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Journalists and activists staging a protest in Vijayawada on Thursday condemning the arrests at NewsClick.

Journalists and activists staging a protest in Vijayawada on Thursday condemning the arrests at NewsClick. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Journalists’ associations in Vijayawada staged a demonstration on Thursday (October 5), condemning the arrests of NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources head Amit Chakraborty.

The arrests were made after it was alleged that the media organisation received foreign funding. Forty-six people were questioned in connection with the case in New Delhi on October 3.

Members of Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Federation, A.P. Broadcast Journalists Association, A.P. Media Professionals Association and Jana Vigyan Vedika strongly condemned the attack on media fraternity and the high-handedness of Central agencies. They said the arrests were an attack on freedom of the press in the country.

