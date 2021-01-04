Arrest of ‘B.Tech’ Ravi illegal, says Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has slammed the State government for “illegally arresting” TDP MLC M. Ravindranath Reddy alias ‘B.Tech’ Ravi in Chennai.
In a statement, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Ravi was arrested only because he had exposed the government’s failure to nab the accused in the murder of a Dalit woman in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Assembly constituency in Kadapa district. “Mr. Ravi has been wrongfully arrested a month after the rape and murder of the SC woman in Pulivendula. This is another instance of the Chief Minister’s intolerance and vindictive attitude. Instead of nabbing the culprits, the police are framing the TDP leaders who expose the government’s failure,” Mr. Naidu said.
The TDP leaders in Kadapa were being harassed and persecuted because they organised the ‘chalo Pulivendula’ protest against the government.
‘Misuse of Acts’
In another statement, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu condemned the arrest of Mr. Ravi.
“The government seems to be rolling out a red carpet for the criminals. The SC/ST Act is being grossly misused. The government, instead of bringing the culprits to book in the case, is arresting those who have been demanding justice. There appears to be a constitutional breakdown in the State,” he said and demanded that the government release Mr. Ravi immediately.
