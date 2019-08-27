Arrest of Al-Umma ultras still haunts Puttur residents

The arrest of two Tamil Nadu-based Al-Umma activists at Puttur on October 5, 2013 continues to haunt the residents in the municipality.

Ever since the incident, whenever a red alert is issued, either in the State or at the national level in connection with extremist activities, residents of “Gate Puttur”, comprising half a dozen streets, immediately recollect the infamous episode. The frequent visit of the police of both Tamil Nadu and Puttur year after year has contributed in bringing back the memories of the notorious incident

An armed party of the Tamil Nadu police swooped on house at Medhara Street locality in Puttur around 2 a.m. on October 5, 2013. After a 13-hour-long nail-biting tension, the operation concluded with the arrest of two suspected Al-Umma extremists from their hideout. The police then had whisked away a woman and two children in a vehicle to Chennai. A police official was seriously injured in the operation.

For the next couple of years, the Tamil Nadu police kept visiting Gate Puttur locality along with their Puttur counterparts as part of “investigations”. During the last six years, the local police had conducted house-searches in the area a number of times, as part of red alerts from time to time.

Whenever such developments take place, the residents recall how the “docile” looking duo — Bilal and Munna — were moving freely in the town as street vendors, dealing with seasonal businesses like selling fruits, vegetables and even kitchenware. Though they remained in the locality for two years, their presence never evoked any suspicion among the locals, thanks to their “friendly and talkative” manners, even offering goods at low prices and sometimes “forgetting” to collect the instalments from customers. The police had brought the duo to the locality on a couple of occasions later as part of “reconstruction of scenes”, which had only unnerved the locals, even as they recollect the moments having mingled with the duo.

Gate Puttur locality, which forms more than 60% of the municipality, is a gateway to the town for a dozen villages. The locality is dominant with artisans of various trades, languages and cultures.

Cordon and search

As part of the prevailing red alert following threat of extremists’ reported arrival in the Tamil Nadu, the Puttur police on Monday launched a major cordon and search operation in the locality, with about 100 personnel making door-to-door searches and seizing about 30 motorcycles without valid documents.

The police had verified the Aadhaar and ration cards in about 100 houses at random.

An elderly weaver in the locality observed that the infamous episode had caused much damage to the image of Gate Puttur.

“We are made to suffer the consequences through police checks even after six years,” he said.

Responding to the Monday's cordon and search operation, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Puttur) Muralidhar said it was for public safety.

“We have seized about 30 bikes for lack of documents. By evening, only a couple of youth turned up to claim their vehicles. The police are repeatedly advising people of the area to insist on proper identity of the tenants before giving their houses on rent. We will continue the campaign,” he said.