Arrest LG Polymers management: OPDR

The Central Committee of the Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) has demanded a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the styrene gas leakage that resulted in death of 12 persons and hospitalisation of hundreds in Visakhapatnam.
OPDR central committee chairman Ch Bhaskara Rao in a press release here on Friday said steps should be taken to arrest the persons responsible for the gas leak.
He said according to a fact finding report, the fully automated plant polymerisation plant was shut down since March 24 as part of the nationwide lockdown.
But taking advantage of the recent relaxations by the central government, the management attempted to restart production with a workforce that was not sufficient and at one point the system failed and temperature inside the liquid styrene tank increased beyond the than ambient temperature triggering the highly exothermic runaway polymerization of the stored chemical resulting in large quantity of Styrene vapour, gushed out from a tank. Because Styrene vapour was heavier than air it slowly spread at ground level and every person that inhaled it fell unconscious.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism