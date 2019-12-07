Arrest IT Grids CEO in data theft case: Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Saturday asked the government to immediately arrest the CEO of IT Grids India Pvt. Ltd., which allegedly stole people’s data, and take action against the company to ensure that the data was not misused.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that the “data theft” by the Hyderabad-based company had come to light in March this year. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIAI) too had complained about the theft of data pertaining to 7.80 crore voters, which included Aadhaar numbers and details of government schemes.

It was surprising that the company CEO, D. Ashok, had not yet been arrested, he said.