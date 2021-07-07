Arrangements on for Sakambari Utsavam

VIJAYAWADA

07 July 2021 01:09 IST

Festival being organised to seek abundant rains and a good harvest

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is making arrangements for conducting Sakambari Devi Utsavams, an annual event, from July 22 to 24.

The three-day festival will be organised during the Telugu month of Aashada maasam to propitiate the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga. The precincts of Indrakeeladri and the presiding deity will be decked up with vegetables on all three days.

The Sakambari festival is being organised seeking abundant rains and a rich harvest. A host of rituals are performed during the festival, such as Chandi Parayana, Chandi Homam, and Santi Poushtika Homam.

Temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba said that devotees interested in making donations or present ‘ashada sare’ (a kind of presentation given to a married female member of the family during the aashada maasam by parents or brothers) to the deity can contact 9493545253 or 8341547300. The donations can be made from July 11 to August 8. The devotees have to follow COVID protocols, she said.

Temple authorities are planning to present silk robes to Telangana Ummadi Devayalayalu in connection with the Bonalu festival there. The silk robes would be presented on July 30. The Telangana Ummadi Devalayala Committee would present ‘Bangaru bonam’ to Goddess Kanaka Durga here on July 18.