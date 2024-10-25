ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements in place for TTD Employees Bank elections to be held on October 28

Updated - October 25, 2024 10:13 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Around 6,500 employees will be casting their votes from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the two polling centres of Sri Venkateswara High School and Sri Govindaraja Swamy High School

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TTD’s Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) M. Gouthami chairing a review meeting ahead of the TTD Employees Bank elections, in Tirupati on Friday.

Arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the elections for the TTD Employee Cooperative Credit Society Limited (TTD Employees Bank), scheduled to be held on October 28. Around 6,500 employees are expected to cast their votes in the elections.

TTD’s Joint Executive Officer M. Gouthami held a meeting with the stakeholders in Tirupati on Friday to review the arrangements. The election centres are set up at Sri Venkateswara High School at Tirumala and Sri Govindaraja Swamy High School in Tirupati downhill, to ensure that employees working at both places can cast their votes.

Ms. Gouthami directed that a separate polling centre be arranged on the ground floor for the benefit of the differently-abled. “The elections will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every employee should bring their original identity card to cast their vote,” she said, adding that mobile phones are prohibited inside the polling centres.

The electricity officials were told to arrange generators and public address system, while IT officials were directed to install CCTV cameras. District Cooperative Officer S. Lakshmi and the Election Officer Srinivas Umapathy were among the participants.

