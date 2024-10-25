GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrangements in place for TTD Employees Bank elections to be held on October 28

Around 6,500 employees will be casting their votes from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the two polling centres of Sri Venkateswara High School and Sri Govindaraja Swamy High School

Updated - October 25, 2024 10:13 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TTD’s Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) M. Gouthami chairing a review meeting ahead of the TTD Employees Bank elections, in Tirupati on Friday.

TTD’s Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) M. Gouthami chairing a review meeting ahead of the TTD Employees Bank elections, in Tirupati on Friday.

Arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the elections for the TTD Employee Cooperative Credit Society Limited (TTD Employees Bank), scheduled to be held on October 28. Around 6,500 employees are expected to cast their votes in the elections.

TTD’s Joint Executive Officer M. Gouthami held a meeting with the stakeholders in Tirupati on Friday to review the arrangements. The election centres are set up at Sri Venkateswara High School at Tirumala and Sri Govindaraja Swamy High School in Tirupati downhill, to ensure that employees working at both places can cast their votes.

Ms. Gouthami directed that a separate polling centre be arranged on the ground floor for the benefit of the differently-abled. “The elections will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every employee should bring their original identity card to cast their vote,” she said, adding that mobile phones are prohibited inside the polling centres.

The electricity officials were told to arrange generators and public address system, while IT officials were directed to install CCTV cameras. District Cooperative Officer S. Lakshmi and the Election Officer Srinivas Umapathy were among the participants.

Published - October 25, 2024 10:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.