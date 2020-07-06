Arrangements in place for Sundarakanda recitation

Elaborate arrangements are in place for the grand conduct of Akhanda Prathama Sarga Sundarakanda Pathanam at Nada neerajana mandapam in front of the main temple complex on Tuesday.

As many as 211 extracts from the sacred Ramayana will be recited by Vedic scholars invoking the blessings of the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara for global health and prosperity.

According to TTD Additional Eexecutive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, the temple administration has embarked on the novel feat for relieving mankind from the clutches of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unique feat was initiated on June 8, the day the hill temple was re-opened to the devotees and about 6.5 crore devotees from across the globe have been following the programme being aired by the Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel every day. The programme has more than a crore viewers from both Telugu-speaking States. The devotees can access TTD website www.svbcttd.com for the slokas made available in the PDF format.