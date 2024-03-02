Arrangements in place for State-wide pulse polio immunisation drive commencing on March 3 in Andhra Pradesh

March 02, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Health Department has made all arrangements to vaccinate the 53,35,519 children who are aged below five in the State, as part of the National Pulse Polio Programme to be launched on March 3 (Sunday).

In a meeting with officials on March 2 (Saturday), M.T. Krishna Babu, the Principal Secretary of the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, said that 37,465 booths and 1,087 transit booths have been set up across the State for the annual drive, which will continue till March 6. He instructed the officials to ensure that no child was left behind.

Nodal officers have been appointed for all the districts to monitor the programme. He said 74,930 teams were formed for door-to-door visits in addition to the 1,693 mobile teams, while 1,55,420 volunteers and 4,116 supervisors have been appointed to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said 67,76,100 doses of the vaccine and other requisite materials have been distributed to all the districts.

Mobile teams have been entrusted with the job to conduct a door-to-door survey and identify those children who were not vaccinated on the given dates.

The officials have urged all to get their children below five years of age vaccinated against polio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT