Arrangements in place for SSC examinations in Andhra Pradesh from April 3, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

April 01, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the SSC public examinations from April 3 in the State, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

“In all, 6,64,152 students, including those from the supplementary and open school streams, will appear for the examinations at 3,349 centres, and 43,000 teachers will be on examination duty,” the Minister told the media here on Saturday.

“The examinations will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., and the students will be allowed into the examination hall from 8.45 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. No student will be allowed into the centre after 9.30 a.m.,” the Minister said.

Instructions had been given to the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to coordinate with the District Education Officers (DEOs) and personnel of departments such as Postal, APSRTC, A.P.-Transco, and Medical and Health to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations, he said.

He further said that 652 sitting squads and 156 flying squads would monitor the examinations. “The District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Revenue Divisional Officers, DSPs and other officers will visit the examination centres,” he added.

CCTVs were arranged at 104 centres, in addition to the existing surveillance cameras. “The DEOs can deploy sitting squads at sensitive centres,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Section 144 would be in force at the examination centres, and technology was being used to prevent malpractice, he said. “Fool-proof measures have been taken to prevent paper leak through electronic gadgets,” the Minister said, and added that mobile phone would not be allowed into the centres.

Open school exams

Class 10 and Intermediate examinations under the open school stream would also be conducted from April 3, from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Minister said.

School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash; Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar; Samagra Siksha Abhiyan State Assistant Project Director B. Srinivas Rao; Director (Examinations) D. Devanand Reddy; A.P. Open School Society Director K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy; and Joint Director (Services) Muvva Ramalingam were present.